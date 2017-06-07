 

Little Falls Community High School seniors hunt ducks for science and research

By Home Town Source on June 7, 2017 at 11:08 am
Department of Natural Resources Wetlands Specialist John Maile, left, shows students in Doug Ploof’s natural resources class how to place a metal band around a duck’s leg held by Little Falls Community High School senior, Henry Wamre.

Department of Natural Resources Wetlands Specialist John Maile, left, shows students in Doug Ploof’s natural resources class how to place a metal band around a duck’s leg held by Little Falls Community High School senior, Henry Wamre.

While the seniors in Doug Ploof’s natural resources class at Little Falls Community High School hunted for ducks, May 9-10, the purpose wasn’t to kill them, but to tag them with the help of Department of Natural Resources wetland wildlife habitat specialist John Maile.

The group spent two days of the natural resources class traveling around Little Falls from Linden Hill to Lindbergh State Park looking through special duck houses on trees along the Mississippi River.

If a duck was found, the students would put a net over the exit of the duck house and get them to fly out, so they could be caught and gently tagged with a metal band.

Continue reading this Morrison County Record story.

 

Tags: ,

Related posts:

  1. Little Falls family gets into Halloween spirt with ‘House of Horrors’
  2. Little Falls dentist retires, moves on to meditation
  3. Retired Little Falls band director excited about band’s Valentine’s Dance Party gig
  4. Doing it his way, Father Joe surprises, amuses, enlightens and inspires

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Purchase Photos

menards flyer promo
 
 

RSS ABCNewspapers.com

RSS SunThisweek.com

RSS ERStarNews.com

RSS Focus.MNSun.com

RSS Press & News

RSS UnionAndTimes.com

RSS ForestLakeTimes.com

RSS ECMPostReview.com

RSS Post.MNSun.com

RSS IsantiCountyNews.com

RSS MCRecord.com

RSS HometownArgus.com

RSS Current.MNSun.com

RSS StillwaterGazette.com

RSS Laker & Pioneer

RSS DairylandPeach.com

RSS MonticelloTimes.com

RSS Sailor.MNSun.com

RSS Sun Patriot

 

© 2017 ECM Publishers, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.