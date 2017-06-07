Little Falls Community High School seniors hunt ducks for science and research

Department of Natural Resources Wetlands Specialist John Maile, left, shows students in Doug Ploof’s natural resources class how to place a metal band around a duck’s leg held by Little Falls Community High School senior, Henry Wamre.

While the seniors in Doug Ploof’s natural resources class at Little Falls Community High School hunted for ducks, May 9-10, the purpose wasn’t to kill them, but to tag them with the help of Department of Natural Resources wetland wildlife habitat specialist John Maile.

The group spent two days of the natural resources class traveling around Little Falls from Linden Hill to Lindbergh State Park looking through special duck houses on trees along the Mississippi River.

If a duck was found, the students would put a net over the exit of the duck house and get them to fly out, so they could be caught and gently tagged with a metal band.

Continue reading this Morrison County Record story.