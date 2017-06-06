New Minnesota law requires CO detectors on some boats

Sophia Baechler, 7, was found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning on a boat in 2016. (file photo)

In October 2016, a 7-year-old named Sophia Baechler was found unresponsive in the cabin of her family’s boat. It was later revealed that Sophia got carbon monoxide poisoning. She died hours later.

This month, a new law went into effect to stop similar instances from happening. Sophia’s Law, named for the 7-year-old victim, requires that all motorboats with designated sleeping accommodations, a galley area with a sink and a toilet compartment have a functional marine carbon monoxide detector system installed. Detectors must be located to in the main cabin and in all sleeping areas, and should be no less than five years old. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR), those requirements must be met by May 1, 2017, for boats to be considered legally safe to operate.

