‘Do you feel invisible?’ speaker asks Sauk Centre students

Jonathan Friesen spoke at the Sauk Centre schools May 10 on the topic of bullying. The author of nine books, he survived being bullied because of his health issues.

Noted author Jonathan Freisen’s theory about how to address bullying is unique. Bullying has had so much attention that people and kids have become desensitized to the term.

“You have to have new ways to present the same messages,” he said Wednesday morning, May 10, while setting up for his presentations to Sauk Centre Junior and Senior High students and sixth graders.

Freisen began experiencing twitches and jerks when he was 6-year-old. He described his condition, which developed into full-blown Tourette Syndrome and epilepisy, which made him the subject of a “beat the twitchy kid” bullies in his school.

He suffered a Grand Mal seizure in his seventh grade classroom, witnessed by his classmates. “Three hours later I woke up in the hospital, I had one thought: I am a freak,” he said.

For two years, he locked himself in his bedroom, coming out only to eat and go to the bathroom. He scrawled one sentence all over the walls: “I hate me.”

“It was freakish wallpaper for a kid,” he said.

After he had been alone for two years, his mother announced to him he had a visitor. “She’s upstairs,” Mom said. The word “she” caught the teenager’s interest.

“You can make a room a pit in two years,” he told the students. “There was stuff everywhere. I started jamming stuff in the closet and under the bed.”

He stepped out to tell his mother he needed time to clean up, and there she stood and walked right into his room and sat down.

“For the next hour she just smiled at me, talked to me,” he said. “She made me feel human. I had felt like a freak for two years.”

Continue reading this Dairyland Peach story.