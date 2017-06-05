Underserved Twin Cities neighborhoods to benefit from EPA grant

A $300,000 federal grant may help pump economic life into some formerly polluted lands in the Twin Cities area. On May 31, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) selected the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) to receive $300,000 in funding for brownfields site revitalization. The funds will be used to help assess, cleanup and redevelop vacant and unused properties in underserved neighborhoods in the Twin Cities region. “We’re grateful to the EPA for this grant award, and appreciate EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt’s commitment to continue funding this important program,” says John Linc Stine, MPCA Commissioner. “Their selection of the MPCA shows that they recognize our excellent program and our great partners at Minnesota Brownfields. Best of all, we’re going to leverage and target this money to improve and reclaim land for reuse and economic benefit in areas of the Twin Cities that need it most. This is a win for environmental justice communities that often carry a greater burden from legacy pollution.” “The MPCA has developed significant partnerships with environmental justice groups, city and public agencies, and nonprofits that will ensure successful execution of this grant. Minnesota Brownfields is proud to support the MPCA in this effort,” says Martha Faust, Minnesota Brownfields Executive Director. Of this funding, $200,000 will be used to assess and develop cleanup plans for properties contaminated with hazardous substances. The remaining $100,000 will be used to do the same at properties contaminated with petroleum. In the past 10 years, MPCA cleanup programs have helped to put more than 25,000 acres of contaminated property back to productive use. Sustainability principles such as waste minimization, ecosystem preservation, natural resource conservation, local environmental quality restoration, and energy efficiency are often used when cleaning up and redeveloping brownfield sites. Learn more about the benefits of MPCA Brownfields cleanup programs on the Brownfields Redevelopment webpage. About Minnesota Brownfields: founded in 2006, Minnesota Brownfields is a 501c3 nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote the efficient cleanup and reuse of land throughout Minnesota — www.mnbrownfields.org.