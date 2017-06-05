New law allows Morrison and five other counties to appoint recorder

If someone needs a copy of a birth certificate, death certificate, a death or marriage record, a marriage license, military discharges, notary commissions, a passport or a deed, mortgage or real estate document, they will likely head to the county recorder’s office.

The county recorder, which is a position held by Eileen Holtberg in Morrison County, is an elected position. At least it will be unless the County Board passes a resolution allowing it to be appointed, which is possible under a new bill passed in the Legislature. Five other counties were included in that piece of legislation as well, including Benton, Pine, Stearns, Marshall and Rice.

County Administrator Deb Gruber said a request for the bill was not initiated by Morrison County.

“Rep. Kresha introduced the bill without a request from anyone here,” she said.

