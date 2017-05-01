 

New Brighton author releases anthology series written by women in prison

By Home Town Source on May 1, 2017 at 1:15 pm

Joan Moses of New Brighton has been leading weekly writing sessions for incarcerated women since June 2015 and last month she released the anthology series Breaking the Cycle: Writings by Women in Prison.

The anthology is a collection of stories written by 43 women who were involved in a Moses’ personal writing group at the Residential Re-Entry Center of Roseville. The innovative writing program is geared towards female inmates who are working towards re-entry into the community.

“It kind of all started when one of my former teachers asked me to come with him when he did a writing group at the re-entry center,” said Moses. “That was probably 10 years ago and I was only able to go three times but I loved it and when my husband passed away in 2012 I started thinking about what I wanted to do with the rest of my life and going back to the women in prison just kept coming back to the top of my list.”

In June 2015 Moses started meeting with the inmates and it quickly developed in a weekly session.

One Response to New Brighton author releases anthology series written by women in prison

  1. Harlene Hagen says:
    July 16, 2017 at 6:02 pm

    Your book is recommended to our TCHC book group for this Fall and we are interested in inviting you to tell your story. We would read the Book beforehand. I’ve read the Lillie news article.
    TCHC is retired educators/home economists, etc.,
    Appreciate hearing from you

