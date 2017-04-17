Rogers woman to hike Appalachian Trail in honor of her mother-in-law

Trisha Sisto of Rogers practices her hiking gear at Henry Woods Park in Rogers. She begins the 2,190-mile Appalachian Trail April 8 in honor of her mother-in-law who died from domestic violence.

Trisha Sisto of Rogers is about to embark on a 2,190-mile journey … all on foot.

Sisto is starting her adventure April 8 at Amicalola Falls, Georgia, and for the next six months will walk the entire Appalachian Trail, ending in Maine near the Canadian border. The six-month journey will amount to more than 12 miles hiked per day.

IN KAY’S HONOR

Her sole purpose is to raise awareness about domestic violence and honor her mother-in-law Kay Sisto, who died due to domestic violence in 2010. Trisha Sisto started the non-profit “Kay’s Kisses” in order to help children of domestic violence.

“Kay Sisto was well known for her big heart and lipstick kisses,” Trisha Sisto said. “Kay’s Kisses was formed to honor Kay, her heart, and her kisses and to help those recovering from violence. When women and children leave violent situations, they are often forced to leave all of their belongings behind.”

Kay’s Kisses donates new books and gift packages to children displaced from violent homes; the children keep these gifts and have something of their own to provide a small amount of comfort during their difficult transition.

Those interested can get updates about Sisto’s trip at her website, kayskisses.org.