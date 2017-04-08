Blood donor’s illness a reminder of importance of donating blood



Since college, Terry Lauden has always made it a point to donate blood.

At the Red Cross, she’s received recognition for giving over 64 pints.

It was something she always just did out of caring for others, but it wasn’t until this past December, that she and her husband, Gary would come to realize just how vital this process is to life.

Gary’s illness

On December 8, 2016, Gary Lauden woke with a numbness and tingling in his fingers.

When the problem persisted, his wife Terry drove him to the ER at the Mayo Clinic in La Crosse.

“They had a diagnosis within an hour,” she said gratefully.

Gary was diagnosed with Guilllan-Barré Syndrome.

There is no known cure for Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS). The most critical part of the treatment for this syndrome consists of supportive care directed at keeping the person’s body functioning during recovery of the nervous system. This can sometimes require placing the affected person on a respirator, a heart monitor, or other machines that assist body function. The need for this sophisticated machinery is one reason why people are usually treated in hospitals, often in an intensive care ward.

Gary was treated in La Crosse for five days before being flown to Rochester by helicopter.

On December 8, he felt the tingling and numbness, on Dec. 9 he was diagnosed and on Dec. 10 he was completely parallized.

Once in Rochester, Gary spent more than a month in recovery.

From there, he was transferred to a treatment center in Madison, Wis.

Finally, he was treated at a long-term care facility in Wasau, Wis.

“They are one of only five facilities in Wisconsin and one of only 10 in Minnesota who would treat patients on a ventilator and with a traech,” said Terry.

Gary received a blood transfusion while in care in Rochester.

“One treatment requires over 1,000 blood donors,” Terry said of his care. “A standard treatment is five doses.”

That’s 5,000 people willing to donate blood.

But for Gary, he actually needed 10 doses or 10,000 blood donors.

“I wouldn’t be here without it,” he said.

