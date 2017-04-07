Columbia Heights actor plays role in ‘Wilson’

Columbia Heights resident and actor Paul Cram plays Piper in “Wilson,” a quirky yet dark comedy that stars Woody Harrelson, Laura Dern and Judy Greer. “Wilson” was filmed in the Twin Cities in summer 2015. Cram’s character Piper is a kind and gentle soul that is Wilson’s cell mate when he ends up in prison. (Photo credit to Fox Searchlight Pictures)

An “off the beaten path” location for a feature film, “Wilson” brought a star studded cast and Hollywood spotlight to the Twin Cities in the summer of 2015. Starring actors Woody Harrelson, Laura Dern and Judy Greer, the quirky yet dark R-rated comedy tells the story of Wilson (Harrelson), a middle-aged, lonely and hilariously honest man who reunites with his estranged wife (Dern) and learns that he has a teenage daughter whom he has never met. Through his journey of self discovery, Wilson encounters a number of different characters, each that contribute to his overall transformation throughout the film.

For many of these cameos, the film cast some local actors from the area, including Columbia Heights resident and actor Paul Cram. Cram plays Piper, an eventual cell mate that Wilson meets when he ends up in prison.

“Compared to the other cell mates I’m very kind,” Cram laughs. “He’s one of the many quirky characters that Wilson comes across in the film.”

