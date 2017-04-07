Advice for wildlife photography: ‘Get outdoors as much as possible’

Chuck Kartak says photographers should carry their cameras every chance they get, because a good shot may arise at any time.

The St. Croix Camera Club hosted local nature photographer Chuck Kartak Feb. 27 at the Chisago County Government Center.

Kartak is a well-known nature photographer. He moved to the North Branch area in 1986.

“Our kids went to school in North Branch,” he said.

His love of photography goes back to 1970, when he purchased his first 35-400 millimeter camera and a 90-230 telephoto lens.

“I had a buddy that was the service overseas; he introduced me to photography,” Kartak said. Since then, his passion has grown, and in addition to nature photography he is now the “designated family photographer.”

His love of photography fit in well with a 35-year career with the Department of Natural Resources.

“I had an outdoor-oriented job, and I was able to couple my hobbies and professional life. … I have a love and passion for the outdoors,” Kartak said.

For those who have similar interests, Kartak recommends getting outdoors as much as possible. He has been on 70 wilderness canoe trips. Even if canoe trips are not your thing, he recommends to “get out in natural and wild lands.”

Continue reading this ECM Post Review story.