 

Two former WWE wrestlers open wrestling school

By Home Town Source on April 6, 2017 at 4:05 am
Shawn Daivari, right, talks with a trainee. Daivari wrestled under the name “Sheik Abdul Bashir.” (Submitted photo)

Each year, millions of wrestling fans watch the industry’s superstars bounce off turnbuckles, fly off the top rope and disrupt the referee’s ever looming three-count.
Most of these enthusiasts or aspiring wrestlers never get to learn the techniques that professionals rely on in their day-to-day grappling and must settle for a few sloppy and untrained backyard brainbusters. The Academy School of Professional Wrestling in Brooklyn Park, however, offers comprehensive wrestling training for casual fans and career wrestling hopefuls alike.
Ken Anderson and Shawn Daivari, known as “Mr. Kennedy” and “Sheik Abdul Bashir” in the world of wrestling, are co-owners and head trainers at The Academy.
During their careers, the two wrestled with both the WWE and TNA Impact, facing legends such as Ric Flair, John Cena, Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, Batista and Shawn Michaels.
“For some reason, as we’ve been kicking around this idea for the better part of the past five years, I think there was this always unspoken understanding that we both wanted to [start The Academy] in Minnesota,” Daivari said. “Once it was verbalized, we found out we were on the same page. Minneapolis became the spot,” he said.
The pair have roots in the Midwest, as Daivari started his career in Minnesota, and Anderson started in Green Bay, Wisconsin, before wrestling in Minnesota and later on a global level.

