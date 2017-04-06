 

Coon Rapids Girl Scout makes business deal with local bakery

By Home Town Source on April 6, 2017 at 4:16 am
Girl Scout Katelyn Emmans, a sophomore at Coon Rapids High School, makes a business deal with Maddie Carlos, owner of the bakery Something Sweet by Maddie Lu. Carlos bought about 100 boxes of Girl Scout cookies to incorporate in her baking.Photo submitte

Girl Scout Katelyn Emmans, a sophomore at Coon Rapids High School, struck a business deal with Something Sweet by Maddie Lu, a Coon Rapids bakery run by 22-year-old Maddie Carlos and her mother, Laurie.

Emmans pitched to Carlos how she might use Girl Scout cookies in her confections, including information about new and popular flavors.

“It’s a win-win for both of us,” Emmans said.

Carlos was impressed by the young entrepreneur and has purchased around 100 boxes from her this year.

Carlos has created six cupcakes using Caramel deLites, Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties, Lemonades, gluten-free Trios and Girl Scout S’mores, and they have been received extremely well by customers, she said.

“It is definitely going to be a tradition now,” Carlos said.

