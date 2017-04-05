 

Raised beds, disability accommodations coming to North Branch community garden

By Home Town Source on April 5, 2017 at 2:26 pm

The Williams Park Community Garden in North Branch underwent quite the transformation last year when the city paired with a group of local volunteers to transform it from a forgotten parcel of land into a fertile patch of ground people want to use.
Keeping with the theme, even more upgrades are coming this year, and those who have invested their hard work into improving the garden, located near the North Branch Area Library, want more gardeners to grow their produce in its soil.
Dianne Patras, a Chisago County Master Gardener and community garden volunteer, found out Feb. 16 she had been awarded a Neighborhood Health Connection grant she had applied for earlier that month, in the amount of $6,712.
That money, along with donations from Neighborhood National Bank and the University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardener program, will be used to extend the fencing at the garden, install six 4-foot-by-16-foot raised garden beds, add another rest area in the garden and make the raised bed area accessible to people with physical disabilities.
The city will be installing another water spigot near the raised beds, and there will be a portable toilet placed in the area.

