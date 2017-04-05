Osseo area teachers featured at Maple Grove Art Center

Park Center art teacher Jake Manders creates what he calls “junk mosaics” or “junk collages” in his spare time. (Submitted photo)

While art teachers spend their days helping students find their muse and show off the fruits of their labor, they rarely have the opportunity to show students their own art work. This is not the case at the Maple Grove Art Center, where eight teachers in the Osseo Area School District will have their artwork featured in an exhibition March 15 to April 7.

Amy Gale, ceramics and photography teacher at Park Center High School, decided she wanted to be an artist when she was in high school, where a good teacher inspired her. After college and working in an art studio for adults with disabilities in Mankato, she moved and found a job with the school district.

“I didn’t want to be a starving artist,” she said.

Gale’s colleague Jake Manders said he too was inspired by a high school art teacher when he attended Park Center as a youth. After graduating from high school and attending college, Manders found himself back at Park Center, but as a teacher instead of a student. He said he can’t exactly explain how enough factors aligned to bring him back to his alma mater.

