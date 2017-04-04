Witnessing the final curtain



After a decade and a half of captivating audiences in the Easter season, 2017 will be the final year of Maranatha Assembly of God Church’s “Witness Messiah” performances. The performance, an intense dramatization of the biblical Easter story (often called a “passion play”), will run the weekends of March 31 through April 2 and April 7 through 9, and then no longer.

“It’s in its prime, and I don’t want this ministry to go past its prime,” Robert Headley, Maranatha pastor, said.

The performances got their start 14 years ago, shortly after Headley arrived at the church. He’d dabbled in drama while working in youth ministry in East Bethel, and the first year Maranatha put on a show, it was called “Witness Martyrs.” That year, 37 people from the church got together to put on a series of vignettes about different Christians who had been killed because of their faith. The next year, the church transitioned to “Witness Messiah,” which has grown every year since into a bigger, more affecting production, drawing community members and people from all around the metro to the church.

“This year, we have almost 200 people in the cast and crew,” Headley said.

