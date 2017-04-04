Spring burning restrictions begin

With warm temperatures, little to no snow and dry vegetation, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources started spring burning restrictions in parts of the state March 31. As conditions for wildfires increase, exposed dead grass and brush can light easily and burn quickly, especially in windy conditions.

To find burning restrictions for different areas, go to mndnr.gov/burnrestrictions or call a local DNR Forestry office. Fire conditions may change quickly. So, be sure to check before burning.

During spring restrictions, the state will not give out burning permits for burning brush or yard waste. Debris burning is especially dangerous in April and May when most wildfires occur in Minnesota. Residents are encouraged to use alternatives to burning such as composting or hauling brush to a collection site.

The restrictions usually last four to six weeks until sufficient green growth occurs. These spring restrictions have resulted in a dramatic decrease in the number and size of fires the DNR responds to each year.

Burning restrictions do not apply to campfires, they are still allowed. Clear an area around the campfire, watch it continuously and make sure it is out cold to the touch before leaving.