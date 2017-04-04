Andover to administer more tree injections to fight EAB

YTS Companies LLC had a prop at the March 11 North Metro Home Improvement Show in Andover to show how it injects a tree with chemicals to ward off emerald ash borer. Photo by Eric Hagen

The city of Andover will be offering limited financial assistance to residents wanting to treat their ash trees before the emerald ash borer beetle digs in.

In Anoka County, emerald ash borer has been found in Andover, Blaine, Coon Rapids and Ham Lake. Blaine and Coon Rapids each got their first confirmed cases in late February.

The only known case of emerald ash borer in Andover was found just east of the Crooked Lake Boat Landing last August.

Kameron Kytonen, natural resource specialist for the city of Andover, was already doing an inventory on trees in public parks and boulevards. He expects to present his findings to the Andover Parks and Recreation Commission on April 6.

Beyond identifying the tree species, Kytonen is ranking the quality of the trees, considering their size, appearance and visibility.

