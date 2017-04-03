Milaca area rallies to support fire victims in Kansas

GILMAN – When tragedy strikes, a friend in need is a friend indeed.

In this case, the need expands to many friends some 873 miles away in Ashland, Kansas, who are recovering from a recent wildfire that destroyed huge numbers of homes, property and livestock.

The massive fire two weeks ago, raced across Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma and Colorado, affecting an estimated 1.5 million acres.

Drought conditions, combined with 70 mile per hour winds, proved to be the formula to fuel the disaster.

Reports indicated the area around Ashland, located in Clark County, was hit the hardest as thousands of acres were burned, accounting for nearly 85 percent of the county.

After hearing and seeing information through her Women in Agriculture group, that proved to be enough to prompt Pattie Bixby of Gilman to take action to help those in need.

Asking herself why this hadn’t been on the news, she began digging into it more.

She then realized the major news networks were calling this the Texas Panhandle fires, grouping it all into one.

Being a farmer herself, Bixby was taken aback at the number of animals that were lost in the destruction.

