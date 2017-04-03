Cookie sales teach lifelong lessons



Madelynn Silvera sold 1,504 boxes of Girl Scout cookies in 2016 to become part of the top 1 percent of sellers in the Minnesota River Valley Council. Submitted photoMadelynn Silvera sold 1,504 boxes of Girl Scout cookies in 2016 to become part of the top 1 percent of sellers in the Minnesota River Valley Council.

Ten-year-old Madelynn Silvera had spent several of her young years selling Girl Scout cookies. Her typical sales were about 200 boxes per season, although she was always intrigued by the booklet that told of the prizes Scouts could receive for sales of 1,000 or more. Last year, she came home to her mother and decidedly stated that she was going to be a big prize winner.

“I knew that 1,000 boxes was a lofty goal and this was going to be a very large commitment, but seeing the determination in my daughter’s eyes, I knew we had to give it a shot,” Madelynn’s mom, Jennifer Silvera, said.

Madelynn began with some after-school door-to-door sales, but she quickly realized that it just wasn’t enough to get her to her goal.

“We got discouraged because a lot of times people weren’t home from work yet or it would start to get dark,” Silvera said. “It was slow going and disappointing to sometimes sell only two or three boxes a night.”

