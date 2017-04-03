 

Ask a Trooper: What does that saying on your squad car door mean?

Ask a Trooper with Sgt. Jesse Grabow“ASK A TROOPER” by Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol

 Question: What do those words on the door of your squad car, “L’ETOILE DU NORD,” mean?

The seal of Minnesota has the French phrase “L’Etoile du Nord,” meaning “The Star of the North.” (Submitted photo)

 Answer: Our squad car door badge contains the seal of Minnesota which has the French phrase “L’Etoile du Nord” meaning “The Star of the North.”  It became our state motto when it was chosen by our first governor, Henry Hastings Sibley, and was adopted in 1861, three years after Minnesota was admitted to the union.  The state seal is also included on our badge, hat badge, shoulder patches and tie tac.

If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow – Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205. You can follow him on Twitter @MSPPIO_NW or reach him at [email protected].

 

