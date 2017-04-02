Coon Rapids boy saves family from fire

Thanks in large part to the actions of 10-year-old Zachary Yonke, the entire Yonke family escaped unscathed from a fire that destroyed their Coon Rapids home in November 2016. Photo by Olivia Alveshere

Sleep didn’t come easily for Zachary Yonke Nov. 16, 2016.

The 10-year-old boy got out of bed and asked his mom if he could stay up a little later, but she sent him back up to his room in their Coon Rapids home.

Around 9:45 p.m., he was finally starting to drift off, but he heard the house creaking. Smoke began to fill his bedroom.

Remembering what he learned in preschool, he crawled under the smoke, but found flames engulfing the house’s entryway, making it impossible for him to go downstairs.

Barefoot, he jumped out of his second-story bedroom window.

Zachary’s mom met him outside, but he heard his dad, who had recently had shoulder surgery, calling for help.

“There was absolutely no hesitation,” said Scott Yonke, Zachary’s dad. The 10-year-old jumped into the burning building and headed to help his dad get his little sister Evie, 8, safely out of the house.

