Burnsville couple bitten by honeybee bug

An electrical engineer by trade, Joseph Coffey came to beekeeping through scientific inquiry.

Intrigued by colony collapse disorder, which has diminished global honeybee populations, and aware of pollination’s place in the food chain, Coffey decided to have a look for himself.

He bought a hive nearly a decade ago and kept adding inventory each season.

“I’d never seen a hive before, not up close,” said Coffey’s wife, Ellen. “But I wasn’t going to be left out.”

The Burnsville couple have been thoroughly bitten by the honeybee bug and, Joseph said, “stung so many times we don’t really pay attention to it anymore.”

They maintained 75 colonies last year between their backyard, their farm in Pine County and other locations in Dakota and Scott counties. They launched a business, C&C Apiaries, that annually produces 80 to 120 pounds of honey per colony.

