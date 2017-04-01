MPCA proposes cleanup plan for contaminated property in Brooklyn Center

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has proposed a cleanup plan for the Joslyn Manufacturing & Supply Company Superfund site, located in Brooklyn Center. Members of the community are encouraged to review the plan and comment on it. Comments will be accepted through May 5, 2017.

A public meeting has also been scheduled for April 12, 2017 at the Hennepin County Library, 6125 Shingle Creek Parkway, in Brooklyn Center. MPCA and Minnesota Department of Health staff will be available for one-on-one conversations beginning at 5:30 p.m., and a short formal presentation will start at 7:00 p.m.

The Joslyn Superfund site is located in Brooklyn Center, east of Middle Twin Lake and northwest of the intersection of Azelia Avenue North and Lakebreeze Avenue North. The site has been listed on federal and state Superfund lists since the mid-1980s, as a result of contamination in soil and groundwater from wood-treating chemicals. The majority of the site has already been cleaned up. However, some contamination remains in the portion closest to Middle Twin Lake.

Having studied several alternatives, the MPCA is proposing a cleanup plan that includes digging up the contaminated soil, trucking some of the soil to a landfill off site, and placing the remainder of the soil in a mound on site under a clean soil cap.

More information about the site is posted online at www.pca.state.mn.us/joslyn. Formal comments must be submitted in writing to Andri Dahlmeier at [email protected] or by mail to Andri Dahlmeier, MPCA, 520 Lafayette Rd. N, St. Paul, MN 55155. Dahlmeier is available to answer questions at 651-757-2718.