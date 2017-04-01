 

MPCA proposes cleanup plan for contaminated property in Brooklyn Center

By Home Town Source on April 1, 2017 at 10:35 am

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has proposed a cleanup plan for the Joslyn Manufacturing & Supply Company Superfund site, located in Brooklyn Center. Members of the community are encouraged to review the plan and comment on it. Comments will be accepted through May 5, 2017.

A public meeting has also been scheduled for April 12, 2017 at the Hennepin County Library, 6125 Shingle Creek Parkway, in Brooklyn Center. MPCA and Minnesota Department of Health staff will be available for one-on-one conversations beginning at 5:30 p.m., and a short formal presentation will start at 7:00 p.m.

The Joslyn Superfund site is located in Brooklyn Center, east of Middle Twin Lake and northwest of the intersection of Azelia Avenue North and Lakebreeze Avenue North. The site has been listed on federal and state Superfund lists since the mid-1980s, as a result of contamination in soil and groundwater from wood-treating chemicals. The majority of the site has already been cleaned up. However, some contamination remains in the portion closest to Middle Twin Lake.

Having studied several alternatives, the MPCA is proposing a cleanup plan that includes digging up the contaminated soil, trucking some of the soil to a landfill off site, and placing the remainder of the soil in a mound on site under a clean soil cap.

More information about the site is posted online at www.pca.state.mn.us/joslyn. Formal comments must be submitted in writing to Andri Dahlmeier at [email protected] or by mail to Andri Dahlmeier, MPCA, 520 Lafayette Rd. N, St. Paul, MN 55155. Dahlmeier is available to answer questions at 651-757-2718.
 

Tags: ,

Related posts:

  1. MDH, MPCA: New report puts numbers on air pollution’s effect on public health in the Twin Cities
  2. MPCA’s year in environmental innovations
  3. MPCA issues air pollution advisory for western, central, southern Minnesota
  4. MPCA extends comment period for draft 2016 impaired waters list

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Purchase Photos

menards flyer promo
 
 

RSS ABCNewspapers.com

RSS SunThisweek.com

RSS ERStarNews.com

RSS Focus.MNSun.com

RSS Press & News

RSS UnionAndTimes.com

RSS ForestLakeTimes.com

RSS ECMPostReview.com

RSS Post.MNSun.com

RSS IsantiCountyNews.com

RSS MCRecord.com

RSS HometownArgus.com

RSS Current.MNSun.com

RSS StillwaterGazette.com

RSS Laker & Pioneer

RSS DairylandPeach.com

RSS MonticelloTimes.com

RSS Sailor.MNSun.com

RSS Sun Patriot

 

© 2017 ECM Publishers, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.