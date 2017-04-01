 

Chisago County Board approves Islamic cemetery

Legal counsel says county likely would have lost in court

On advice of its legal counsel, the Chisago County Board of Commissioners during a special meeting March 15 approved a conditional use permit that allows the establishment of an Islamic cemetery on a parcel of land in the 20000 block of Lofton Avenue in south Chisago Lake Township.
The decision was a reconsideration of the board’s 3-2 Dec. 21, 2016, vote to deny the permit application by Enes Gluhic, representing the Islamic Community of Bosniaks of Minnesota.
At that time, Commissioners George McMahon, Lora Walker and Rick Greene voted in opposition of the application, with Commissioners Mike Robinson and Ben Montzka voting in favor.
The reconsideration decision passed 4-0, with Commissioner Lora Walker absent.
The county’s legal counsel, Paul Reuvers, explained to the board that if it did not approve the permit, it would likely be in violation of the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act.
“It was signed into law Sept. 22, 2000,” he said. “Its passage at that time was unanimous, by the House of Representatives and the Senate. It was supported universally by democrats and republicans. The act provides broad protection for religious organizations and land use regulations, among other things. In other words, it has some real teeth in it for land use decisions that may implicate religion.”

