After ‘ruff’ start, pets find forever homes

Established in 2010, Ruff Start Rescue has saved

more than 5,500 dogs, cats and other critters

Azure Davis, Ruff Start Rescue executive director and founder, with her rescued dog, Lance.

Azure Davis was just 23 years old when she started a nonprofit organization to save unwanted, abused and neglected animals.

Today, Ruff Start Rescue, based in Princeton, is celebrating its seventh anniversary. More than 5,500 animals have been saved in those first seven years.

Davis grew up on a 50-acre hobby farm in Princeton and has always loved animals.

Her interest in animal welfare began at a young age, as a parade of animals in need of help came through her home.

“Whether they were dropped off or just appeared at our house, there were always animals showing up,” she said.

She and her family cared for the animals and found new homes for them.

By age 14, Davis was networking through the local newspaper to rehome unwanted animals. At 16, she began using social media to continue that work.

Then, in 2010, Ruff Start Rescue officially began. Davis said she launched on Facebook and people “came out of the woodwork” to help.

That first year, 145 animals were rescued.

