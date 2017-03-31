Richfield woman fights for right-to-die legislation

Bobbi Jacobsen of Richfield, pictured in front, looks out at her audience during a press conference at the State Capitol March 1 as her story is read from the computerized voice on an iPad. Jacobsen, who can no longer speak intelligibly, has suffered from ALS for 20 years. She’s spent recent years as an advocate for legislation that would give terminally ill patients in Minnesota the right to die via self-administered drugs. Listening to Jacobsen. from left, are Sally Settle, another end-of-life option advocate; Rep. Mike Freiberg (D-Golden Valley); Sen. Chris Eaton (D-Brooklyn Center) and Sen. John Marty (D-Roseville). (Sun Current staff photo by Andrew Wig)

Despite living with a crippling terminal disease that has stolen control of her body, Bobbi Jacobsen calls herself lucky.

For 20 years Jacobsen has lived with ALS, a degenerative disease that has progressively cut off the signals between her brain and her muscles.

Jacobsen’s precious time since the diagnosis has far surpassed the average life expectancy for ALS sufferers, giving the Richfield resident a chance to champion the rights of terminally ill patients to end their painful battles on their own terms.

“The past few years, I have put all my energy into lobbying for physician aide in dying laws,” the 67-year-old told the Sun Current in an email.

Jacobsen also told her story at the State Capitol March 1, as the End-of-Life Option Act was introduced. The bill would make it legal for terminally ill patients in their last months of life to self-administer a drug that would bring a peaceful death and circumvent the end-of-life pain that awaits.

