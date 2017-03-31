 

Island study turns up artifacts

By Home Town Source on March 31, 2017 at 4:57 am
Pictured are some of the artifacts discovered on Coney Island, including prehistoric stone flakes, a projectile point and bone fragments. (Submitted photo)

It might still be a while before the general public can roam around Lake Waconia’s Coney Island.

The results from the first phase of an archaeological and historical analysis uncovered prehistoric pottery shards, stone flakes and arrowheads. As a result, “No Trespassing” signs will remain up on Coney Island.
“We have to keep the island closed due to safety risks,” said Martin Walsh, Carver County Parks director. “And because Coney Island of the West is on the National Register of Historic Places, there are a number of considerations that need to be addressed before clean-up or development can take place.”

The discovery of the historical artifacts has prompted a second phase study, which leaves the island’s timeline for public opening up in the air. The second phase will delve deeper into the historical and archaeological significant areas of the 33-acre island, and – depending on the results – may leave the county tasked with mitigating the risks of public impact on these areas.

