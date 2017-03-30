Creamery sprouts from 4-H seed



Katie (Wiste) Bonow in her cheese aging room at Capra Nera Creamery. SubmittedKatie (Wiste) Bonow in her cheese aging room at Capra Nera Creamery.

Business continues to “Blossom” for Katie (Wiste) Bonow. Born and raised in Houston County, she founded Capra Nera Creamery near Altura, Minn., last year. Capra Nera produces goat cheese, but without 4-H, it probably wouldn’t exist.

As a sixth-grade student, Bonow won a nanny goat in a 4-H essay contest. She named it Blossom.

“I was 12 years old at the time (2000),” Katie recalled. “I wrote about how much I enjoyed looking at the goats at the fair. I mentioned that I lived on a dairy farm, so I could take on the responsibility of raising a goat. I knew what it took to have an animal, to feed it and everything.”

Blossom was special. “She was a purebred Nubian,” Bonow said, “so she had those real long ears, and a big Roman nose. And she was completely spoiled by the time I’d had her for a year.”

Before long, the Wiste family had more goat milk than they could use. Young Katie began to experiment with cheese making, entering the results in 4-H competitions. Neighbors who were also involved with 4-H “came over and showed me how to trim hooves on my first goat, something I didn’t know how to do,” Katie stated. “They shared recipes with me for cheese-making. I got a lot of encouragement that way.

“It was really nice to have that support system, for lack of a better word.”

Taking cheese to the Houston County Fair also helped Bonow “feel good about what I was doing. Kids get a bit of a confidence boost when they know that what they’re doing is worthwhile,” she noted.

