Blake School students explore West African drum and dance (WITH VIDEO)
Ghana-born master drummer and dancer visits schools in Wayzata, Hopkins
It’s Tuesday morning in Wayzata, and school is in session at The Blake School’s Highcroft Campus. It’s quiet – until it’s not – when a steady rhythm of West African drumming spills into the halls from a downstairs rehearsal room.
An investigatory look into the classroom reveals a drum circle of 18 fifth graders rehearsing for their spring play. Leading the group is Fatawu Sayibu, a Ghana-born master drummer, dancer and choreographer. Since early February, Sayibu has met with students from Blake’s Wayzata and Hopkins campuses. Drawing from a lifetime of experience, Sayibu has been teaching prekindergarten through fifth-grade students about West African culture through drumming and dance.
“I started doing performances when I was 4,” Sayibu, 33, said.
At 12 years old, Sayibu began teaching dance at a cultural center in Tamale, the capital town in the Northern Region of Ghana.
