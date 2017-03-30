Blake School students explore West African drum and dance (WITH VIDEO)

Ghana-born master drummer and dancer visits schools in Wayzata, Hopkins

Fatawu Sayibu, a Ghana-born master drummer, dancer and choreographer, leads a rehearsal March 15 at The Blake School in Wayzata in preparation for their spring play, “Akwaaba Anansi.” (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins)

It’s Tuesday morning in Wayzata, and school is in session at The Blake School’s Highcroft Campus. It’s quiet – until it’s not – when a steady rhythm of West African drumming spills into the halls from a downstairs rehearsal room.

An investigatory look into the classroom reveals a drum circle of 18 fifth graders rehearsing for their spring play. Leading the group is Fatawu Sayibu, a Ghana-born master drummer, dancer and choreographer. Since early February, Sayibu has met with students from Blake’s Wayzata and Hopkins campuses. Drawing from a lifetime of experience, Sayibu has been teaching prekindergarten through fifth-grade students about West African culture through drumming and dance.

“I started doing performances when I was 4,” Sayibu, 33, said.

At 12 years old, Sayibu began teaching dance at a cultural center in Tamale, the capital town in the Northern Region of Ghana.

