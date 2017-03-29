 

St. Louis Park considers restrictions on flavored tobacco products

By Home Town Source on March 29, 2017 at 3:20 pm

Cigar wraps with a chicken and waffle flavor, fruit punch cigars, raspberry cream cigars and other flavored tobacco products could be limited in St. Louis Park to a type of store that currently doesn’t exist in the city.

Councilmember Sue Sanger recommended limiting such flavored tobacco products to shops dedicated to selling tobacco products, of which there are none in the city. She also suggested raising the age for purchasing the flavored products from 18 to 21 – a move that has not yet been made in any city in the state, according to speakers at the meeting.

“They’re readily available,” Sanger said of flavored tobacco products at a March 6 council work session. “Teens find ways to get these.”

If the city can limit their access, research indicates that many young people who try flavored tobacco products will not become smokers of more typical tobacco products, Sanger said.

