Hopkins has two new superheroes

Aubri and Conner Craven were awarded the Junior Lifesaving Award from the Hopkins Police Department March 13 for staying calm to help their mother in an emergency medical crisis. (Sun Sailor photo by Gabby Landsverk)

It had been more than five years since Lindsi Goudy, of Hopkins, had suffered a grand mal seizure. But her children, Conner, 9, and Aubri, 7, knew exactly what to do when their mother fell to the ground, bleeding and unconscious, the morning of Feb. 13. The quick thinking and calm heroism of the youngsters saved their mom’s life, earning the pair Junior Life Saving Awards from the Hopkins Police Department.

On the day of the incident, Goudy was helping the children get ready for school when she went into convulsions, falling onto the floor and badly biting her lip in the process. As she lay bleeding, her son and daughter sprang into action, calling 911 and working as a team. As Aubri spoke to the dispatcher, Conner cared for his mother; when help finally came, Aubri was watched over Goudy while her brother led first responders to his waiting family.

Hopkins Police Officer Lucas Wilcox arrived at the scene, finding Conner waiting at the door to greet him and direct him to Goudy.

“They were ready to roll. It was like they were pros,” Wilcox said. “I’ve never seen someone their age acting so calm. Every question I had, they had the answer to.”

