Richfield STEM School librarian put to the test on ‘Jeopardy!’

Christie Burke has vowed to keep her lips sealed, so don’t bother asking how she did on “Jeopardy!” last month.

The Richfield STEM School librarian is fresh off a trip to Culver City, California, where she participated in the taping of an episode set to air June 1. Until then, Burke has to be careful when discussing her time on the quiz show.

“There are certain people on our staff that are trying to get me to tell them things, but I’m not gonna do that,” Burke pledged.

The 41-year-old Richfield resident is in her second year as a librarian at R-STEM, working in a field full of potential Jeopardy candidates.

“One of the things about being a librarian is you go into this field because you like to know things,” Burke explained.

She’s spent many lunch hours doing the Super Quiz in the daily newspaper, and she think that helped, too. It also helps a potential jeopardy candidate to be surrounded by teachers who bring expertise in all variety of subject matter, Burke said.

