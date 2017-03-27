House bill on opioid abuse prevention seeks to replicate local program

Family Medical Center physicians Dr. Kurt DeVine and Dr. Heather Bell testified before the Minnesota House Health and Human Services Finance Committee in support of the Opioid Abuse Prevention bill H.F. No. 2140. Pictured are (from left): DeVine, Rep. Ron Kresha and Bell.

In 2015, CHI St. Gabriel’s Health, along with community partners, began confronting opioid abuse, an issue that has now been labeled an “epidemic” throughout the nation. As communities have struggled to find answers, CHI St. Gabriel’s Health staff have been sharing solutions to health systems and organizations throughout the state, providing information about how to replicate the efforts that have shown success in Morrison County.

Family Medical Center physicians Dr. Kurt DeVine and Dr. Heather Bell have been sharing information with providers and communities and indicate the demand for solutions is great.

“I’m getting calls several times a week from surrounding communities,” said DeVine. “They’re interested in learning more about our program and how to implement these strategies in their communities.”

Morrison County’s opioid abuse prevention program continues to receive attention from elected officials.

