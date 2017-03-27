Buses replacing light rail trains to allow for track maintenance, repairs

Track work will improve light rail service The first of several scheduled partial light rail shutdowns that will allow for track maintenance and repairs will take place this weekend. Buses will replace light rail trains between the METRO Green Line’s Stadium Village and Snelling Avenue stations from 7 p.m. on Friday, March 24, through 3 a.m. on Monday, March 27. Replacement buses will operate on a similar schedule as trains but customers are encouraged to make extra time for their trips. Light rail service will continue as scheduled on the Blue Line and on portions of the Green Line not impacted by the shutdown. This weekend’s shutdown will allow for track repairs near Prior and University avenues. Additional track maintenance and improvements will require additional partial light rail shutdowns in the coming months. Buses will replace Green Line trains between the Target Field and Stadium Village stations and Blue Line trains between the Target Field and Franklin Avenue stations on the following dates: Friday, April 7, through Monday, April 10 Thursday, June 1, through Monday, June 5 Friday, June 23, through Monday, July 3 Buses will also replace Blue Line trains between the Franklin Avenue and 38th Street stations between Friday, May 12, and Monday, May 15. The upcoming light rail shutdowns will begin in the evening and conclude early in the morning to minimize the customer impact. To the extent possible, major events have also been avoided. If there are weather-driven delays, the shutdowns may move to alternate dates. Light rail service is being suspended for a variety of maintenance activities, including rail replacement, concrete and fence repairs and the construction of new track sections that will allow trains to move from one side of the track to the other in downtown Minneapolis. There will also be lighting improvements at the Warehouse/Hennepin Avenue and Nicollet Mall stations and a new pedestrian barrier installed at the Warehouse/Hennepin Avenue Station. Metro Transit staff will be at stations throughout the shutdowns to direct customers to replacement bus service. More information can also be found at metrotransit.org/closure. Customers can stay informed about planned service changes by signing up for email or text Rider Alerts at metrotransit.org/rider-alerts. For Trip Planning assistance call the Transit Information Center at 612-373-3333.