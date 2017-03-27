Bloomington veteran, 90, receives Purple Heart

Lt. Col. Joe Sharkey of the Minnesota National Guard, left, presents a Purple Heart to Ed Paasch March 11 in his Bloomington home. Paasch was 18 when he was injured during World War II, but never received a Purple Heart during or after his military service. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)

It may not have been that important to Ed Paasch, but if nothing else, it meant something to his family.

Paasch, 90, received a Purple Heart last week in recognition of his U.S. Army service during World War II. More than 70 years after he was injured, he received the belated recognition with his wife, children and grandchildren gathered for the presentation.

His story is not unique. He was injured during the end of the war and didn’t receive a Purple Heart in recognition of it. His daughter, Kathy Leighton of St. Louis Park, surmises that it wasn’t that important to him after the fact. Paasch suggested as much upon receiving it in his Bloomington home on March 11. Having been on the battlefields during the Central Europe and Rhineland campaigns, he noted that his injured knee, caused by shrapnel, is reminder enough of his wartime service.

So what took so long? The belated presentation was the result of Leighton and her brother’s effort. Not every soldier ended up receiving the medal during or after the war, which is given to military personnel injured or killed while serving. The families of soldiers who died in battles were the first to be honored, Leighton noted.

Continue reading this Sun Current story.