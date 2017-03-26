Raising alpacas and llamas brings peace for Hillman couple

When Cynthia Johnson, left, was diagnosed with cancer, her husband, Bruce Lindgren, decided to make her dream of having their own alpacas and llamas a reality.

Having alpacas and llamas was a dream of Cynthia Johnson of Hillman. It was simply something she and her husband, Bruce Lindgren, would do once they were retired.

But in February 2011, the couple was reminded of how frail life can be when Johnson was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“They (medical personnel) thought it was just a simple little thing and it turned out to be a lot worse,” Lindgren said.

In June 2011, Johnson went through surgery. When her doctor came to tell of his wife’s condition, Lindgren knew by the look on her face that bad news would follow.

Besides his own intuition, he was also trained in reading people’s faces. He had worked as a cop for 25 years before he retired after he was injured in the line of duty.

The cancer had spread to the lymph nodes and had penetrated the lymph node walls, filling her body.

“When it happens to you, it’s almost like a death sentence, because it forces you to think about mortality,” Lindgren said.

Without knowing what the future would hold, Lindgren decided to make Johnson’s dream become a reality.

