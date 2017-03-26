 

Proving the old adage true – never too old to learn

By Home Town Source on March 26, 2017 at 4:50 am
Nine Mile Creek Senior Living resident Yvonne Wentz dusts grout off the surface of a mosaic residents of the senior living community have been assembling. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)

A group of Bloomington residents set out to prove that you’re never too old to learn, and the fruit of their labor will be unveiled next week.

Residents of Nine Mile Creek Senior Living in Bloomington have been working on a glass and clay mosaic that depicts life as they know it. The focus of their mosaic: “The beautiful area that Nine Mile Creek is,” according to artist Anne Krocak.

The mosaic is the result of a grant that the senior community received. Mary Blazanin, director of leisure and events, secured the grant that has allowed Krocak to help Nine Mile Creek residents design and craft the mosaic.

The finished product will be the result of two distinct processes. Residents have created clay tiles that will serve as the frame of the mosaic, and its interior is composed of cut pieces of glass that are arranged to depict the creek and parkland surrounding it, which is on the backside of the senior living community, Krocak explained.

