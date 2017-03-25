Minnetrista skier heads to US freestyle championships

Minnetrista’s Bode Applegate, now 13, competing at a previous US Junior National competition. (Submitted photo)

Bode Applegate is 13 and is already on his way to this third national freestyle ski championship.

Applegate will be competing the USA Junior National Freestyle Championships in Sun Valley, Idaho from March 14-18.

After starting to ski at just 6 years old, Applegate said he quickly got bored with ski racing and after being introduced to freestyle, he was hooked.

“There’s no limit to what you can learn in freestyle skiing,” Applegate said. “I found a freedom in it.”

Applegate skis with a freestyle team at Hyland Hills. He and a few of his teammates will be making the trek out to Idaho this weekend.

In his third run at this competition, Applegate will participating in four events over the four day period. He will be in the Big Air, Slopestyle, Moguls and Aerial competitions.

“There’s something I like about all of them,” Applegate said. “I don’t think I could pick a favorite.”

Last year, Applegate suffered his only major injury since starting skiing just before he was set to compete in the Big Air event. That particular competition has skiers riding down a hill and then up off a large jump, where they perform different tricks in the air.

A fall landed the then 12-year-old with a concussion and he was forced to sit out of that event in 2016. This year, he’s ready to make his comeback.

