Information available on Crystal Airport’s long-term comp plan; meeting March 30
|
The Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC) has prepared an addendum to the draft 2035 Long-Term Comprehensive Plan (LTCP) for Crystal Airport.
The updated plan proposes to (1) provide additional primary runway length to better accommodate the types of aircraft already operating at the airport and (2) keep a portion of the existing grass runway operational.
The public is invited to attend an informational meeting about the proposed changes and to comment on the amended plan. The meeting offers an opportunity for one-to-one interaction with MAC staff in an open house setting with an overview presentation.
When: Thursday, March 30, 5-7 PM, presentation begins at 6 PM