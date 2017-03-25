Information available on Crystal Airport’s long-term comp plan; meeting March 30

The Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC) has prepared an addendum to the draft 2035 Long-Term Comprehensive Plan (LTCP) for Crystal Airport.

The addendum describes the Refined Preferred Alternative developed in response to public and stakeholder feedback about the original plan, which was issued for public comment in September 2016.

The updated plan proposes to (1) provide additional primary runway length to better accommodate the types of aircraft already operating at the airport and (2) keep a portion of the existing grass runway operational.

The public is invited to attend an informational meeting about the proposed changes and to comment on the amended plan. The meeting offers an opportunity for one-to-one interaction with MAC staff in an open house setting with an overview presentation.

When: Thursday, March 30, 5-7 PM, presentation begins at 6 PM

Where: Odyssey Academy, 6201 Noble Ave. N., Brooklyn Center



In addition, copies of the draft LTCP addendum document are available for distribution and for viewing on the MAC’s website. Written comments will be accepted until Friday, April 14, 2017 at 5:00pm CDT.