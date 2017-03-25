County asks court to make final judgment in lawsuit against Camp Ripley

The Seventh Judicial District Court decided in favor of Morrison County on two of three counts in litigation filed against Camp Ripley. Now the county is asking the court to decide the third, asking for the decision during an April 10 hearing.

Morrison County filed suit against Camp Ripley in January 2016, after it failed to procure required permits for its landfill and waste facilities, something the 53,000 acre military base had always done in the past.

The court held in an Oct. 17, 2016, decision that Camp Ripley’s Type II demolition facility and transfer station are subject to, and must comply with, the county’s solid waste ordinance, including its licensing requirements.

Camp Ripley’s argument centered on the fact that the waste was not solid waste, as defined by the county’s ordinance and not subject to licensing requirements. The court did not agree

While the court found that Camp Ripley’s operation for the land spreading of petroleum-contaminated (PC) soils is subject to and must, if there is no conflict with federal or state law or policy, comply with the ordinance, including licensing requirements, it determined there may be a conflict.

Continue reading this Morrison County Record story.