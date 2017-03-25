Beware of ‘Can you hear me?’ ‘Are you there?’ scam calls

“Can you hear me?” “Are you there?” “Is this you?” Most people have been asked these questions in a phone call. News outlets and organizations across the country report that people are receiving calls from individuals who ask questions designed to get a “yes” answer. But responding “yes” may leave people on the hook for more nuisance calls and maybe even unauthorized charges. This new scheme is called the “Can You Hear Me?” scam.

The calls go like this: “Chris” received a call while he was eating dinner. He answered the call, and a person asked, “Can you hear me?” Chris replied “yes.” He then heard a recording that claimed he had won a free cruise. Chris realized the call may be part of a scam and hung up.

How the scam works: The details of this scam vary, but it always begins with a call, usually from a telephone number that appears to be local. When the person answers the call, the scam artist tries to get the person to say “yes”— most often by asking, “Can you hear me?,” “Is this the lady of the house?” or a similar question. By responding “yes,” people notify robo-callers that their number is an active telephone number that can be sold to other telemarketers for a higher price. This then leads to more unwanted calls.

