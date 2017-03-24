Biosafety coordinator presents on bioterrorism



Photo by Austin Gerth Eric Lundquist gives his presentation at Anoka-Ramsey Community College in Cambridge.Photo by Austin Gerth

There is anthrax in Minnesota. In fact, there’s anthrax in the soil in all 50 states in the country.

Eric Lundquist, biosafety outreach coordinator for the Minnesota Department of Health, gave a presentation March 2 on bioterrorism, and Minnesota’s response to it, at Anoka-Ramsey Community College’s Cambridge campus as part of the college’s annual Science Night.

Bioterrorism is terrorism that uses the purposeful spread of bacteria or viruses to harm humans, plants and animals, and to create fear. One of the most famous acts of bioterrorism in U.S. history was the anthrax attacks that occurred a few days after 9/11, in which envelopes containing anthrax spores were mailed to the offices of a pair of U.S. senators and several news media organizations.

In Minnesota, clear acts of bioterrorism are not common, but the department Lundquist works for deals with it when it does or when it’s suspected.

“Obviously if we had a ton of bioterrorism here, you would know we had bioterrorism here,” Lundquist said.

