‘The safety of our kids trumps their privacy’

Graphic supplied

A parent walking into a teen’s bedroom to snoop when that teen isn’t home might have this thought go through their head: “What am I doing? I’m totally violating my kid’s privacy. I shouldn’t be in here.”

Jessica Wong, regional business development director for the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, and Cendee Palmer, Hazelden’s outreach manager, said parents have to get over that mindset, and Hazelden, along with a list of partnering organizations, is showing parents and others why.

Wong said the Top Secret Project launched about a year ago; it’s a traveling mock teen bedroom that has about 150 warning signs in it for drug and alcohol use, depression and eating disorders.

The initiative came together as a result of Hazelden joining with the East Central Drug and Violent Offenders Taskforce, the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, Partners in Prevention, Partnership for Change, the Minnesota Crime Prevention Organization, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, School District No. 197, MAARCH and the Minnesota County Attorneys Association.

Many of the items used in the Top Secret Project were seized as part of drug busts. Wong also noted there are decoy items — not every item in the room is an indicator of serious issues.

Continue reading this ECM Post Review story.