Cambridge-Isanti HS graduate’s modeling career takes off in New York City

A traumatic brain injury suffered during her junior year of high school didn’t stop Jami Zacharias from graduating on time and chasing her dreams to New York City.

Zacharias, a 2015 graduate of Cambridge-Isanti High School and daughter of Tim and Tracy Zacharias of Cambridge, moved to New York City at the end of June 2016 to pursue her modeling career after signing a contract with Extreme Model Management.

Growing up, Zacharias, 20, said she was always in theater and musicals, making her feel comfortable in front of people, and sparked her love for the entertainment industry.

“My first summer after high school I got into promotional modeling, working at events all over the Twin Cities such as Taste of Minnesota, Senior Olympics, concerts, Minnesota Twins games, etc. One day, at one of my promos, the manager of the event asked me if I had ever tried print modeling and was eager to tell me all about it. She gave me the name of some people to contact, and soon I was doing small shoots all over Minnesota and Wisconsin. As jobs kept coming in, my mind kept wondering ‘what if,’” Zacharias said. “I started applying to tons of agencies in New York and eventually got signed to Extreme. Unfortunately the jobs weren’t coming in as steadily as I had hoped, so I ended up cutting ties with Extreme in October so I wouldn’t have to only work through them.”

Since moving to New York City, Zacharias has participated in Fashion Week in September 2016 and February 2017.

Continue reading this Isanti County News story.