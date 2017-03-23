Blaine to prohibit feeding of deer

There was not enough snow this winter for the city of Blaine to receive a good count on how many deer could be in the community, according to Blaine Police Capt. Dan Szykulski.

Therefore, the city will not be pursuing a deer harvesting permit from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, but the city could try to do another count in the future, Szykulski said.

But with an increasing number of deer-vs.-vehicle crashes in Blaine over the past three years as well as more complaints about deer in general, the city is taking steps to forbid people from intentionally feeding deer or any other wild or feral animals. Council Member Dick Swanson has seen people feeding feral cats, which would no longer be allowed.

The Blaine City Council on March 16 will be voting on a new ordinance that prohibits the “intentional feeding of wild animals.”

This means that people cannot put out any grain, fruit, vegetables, nuts, salt licks or any other food that could attract wild animals.

Szykulski knows Cabela’s and Fleet Farm sell deer feeders that place food only a couple of feet above the ground so the deer can get to it. These businesses and others in Blaine could still sell these products, but Blaine residents can no longer use these on their properties to attract deer, Szykulski said.

