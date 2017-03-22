‘Bend and Brew’ yoga classes at Wicked Wort take the edge off of exercising

Bend and Brew participants reach toward the brewing equipment in the basement of Wicked Wort in eager anticipation of the post-workout reward. (Sun Post staff photo by Laci Gagliano)

For people prone to feeling self-conscious about exercising in front of other people, attending a yoga class can feel like a daunting prospect. For those facing that fear, there’s plenty to confront in a typical yoga session: the mirrors surrounding many studio walls, the feeling of pressure from more advanced participants, the worry of falling from a challenging pose. And of course, there’s the judgment factor.

Some might question why it’s worth the worry, but health experts say the benefits of yoga for both mind and body are numerous.

Perhaps the solution for the fear is as simple as adding a beer into the class.

Bayli Vandelanotte said she has seen firsthand how her “Bend and Brew” yoga classes at Wicked Wort brewery in Robbinsdale have helped curb the worry for participants. Each week she watches people of all skill levels come together in the unique space, and then opt to stick around for a discounted pint, instead of packing up and heading out as soon as the yoga class is over.

“Not having mirrors like you have in a typical studio lowers that threshold of looking at yourself, judging yourself. It’s a judgment-free space, for sure,” said Vandelanotte.

