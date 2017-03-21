Plunging for parties; youth celebrates birthday with polar plunge fundraiser



Kaden Wasson (jumper on left) and a friend take their turns at the Forest Lake Rotary Winter Plunge Feb. 25 for his 11th birthday. Submitted photoKaden Wasson (jumper on left) and a friend take their turns at the Forest Lake Rotary Winter Plunge Feb. 25 for his 11th birthday.

Kaden Wasson, of Chisago City, has enjoyed some great birthday celebrations through his 11 years.

Having a birthday in February has meant that many of his special party activities with friends have been focused indoors, including at bowling centers, laser tag arenas and heated swimming pools.

Wanting to plan for his recent birthday on Feb. 12, Kaden’s mother Lisa Wasson asked her son in late January about what or how he might want to celebrate this year.

Thinking back to past birthday fun and to recent gifts such as a dartboard and a PlayStation game console for Christmas and other occasions, Kaden could not think of new ideas or requests for his birthday.

In response, Lisa asked her son if he would like to jump in the annual Forest Lake Winter Plunge on Feb. 25.

“His eyes lit up. He was all for it,” Lisa recalled.

