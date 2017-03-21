City, Elk River Golf Club hit the green on Pinewood agreement

The Elk River Golf Club will now operate the city-owned Pinewood Golf Course on Waco Street, according to a management agreement approved March 6 by the City Council.

Under the agreement, the Elk River Golf Club will make repairs and prepare the clubhouse and grounds for each season. The city will assist with the startup costs of the building, providing things such as heat and water.

The city will pay the Elk River Golf Club a monthly management fee of $4,000 from April through September for the next two years. The city will pay for all operating expenses and will receive all revenue from operations at Pinewood, which also includes a 1,700-square-foot clubhouse and pole barn maintenance building, according to the agreement.

Over the last few months, city staff has worked with the Elk River Golf Club to develop a contract for the nine-hole course. The city attorney and specialists at the League of Minnesota Cities collaborated in the development of the final agreement, according to city documents.

The Elk River Golf Club Board has reviewed and approved the agreement, according to city documents.

