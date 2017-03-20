I-94 reconstruction just around the corner

Get ready for a heaping helping of traffic delays and detours: the reconstruction of nine miles of Interstate 94 is set to kick off before March is over.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation’s $46.3 million resurfacing of the heavily-traveled interstate from Shingle Creek Parkway in Brooklyn Center to Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis is estimated to begin March 20. The repairing and reconstruction of various bridges, pavements, guardrails, curb ramps and more will herald difficulties for commuters who regularly utilize that stretch of I-94.

The project’s first phase will last from March to October or November of this year, before lanes are reopened to their initial configurations for the winter season. Construction will resume in March 2018 and last until the summer. During construction, I-94 will be reduced to two lanes of traffic in each direction from Nicollet Avenue to Highway 55 for bridge repairs.

Traffic will then be shifted from one side of the freeway to the other, while four reduced-width lanes will be given in one portal of Minneapolis’ Lowry Tunnel at a time. North of Highway 55, the interstate will be reduced to two or possibly three lanes in each direction from May to August 2017. The project will heavily affect residents in Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park and Minneapolis, said MNDoT Project Manager Marcell Walker.

