 

I-94 reconstruction just around the corner

By Home Town Source on March 20, 2017 at 2:31 pm

Get ready for a heaping helping of traffic delays and detours: the reconstruction of nine miles of Interstate 94 is set to kick off before March is over.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation’s $46.3 million resurfacing of the heavily-traveled interstate from Shingle Creek Parkway in Brooklyn Center to Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis is estimated to begin March 20. The repairing and reconstruction of various bridges, pavements, guardrails, curb ramps and more will herald difficulties for commuters who regularly utilize that stretch of I-94.

The project’s first phase will last from March to October or November of this year, before lanes are reopened to their initial configurations for the winter season. Construction will resume in March 2018 and last until the summer. During construction, I-94 will be reduced to two lanes of traffic in each direction from Nicollet Avenue to Highway 55 for bridge repairs.
Traffic will then be shifted from one side of the freeway to the other, while four reduced-width lanes will be given in one portal of Minneapolis’ Lowry Tunnel at a time. North of Highway 55, the interstate will be reduced to two or possibly three lanes in each direction from May to August 2017. The project will heavily affect residents in Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park and Minneapolis, said MNDoT Project Manager Marcell Walker.

Continue reading this Press & News story.

 

Tags: , ,

Related posts:

  1. Students at Plymouth elementary work with singer J.D. Steele
  2. Suburb populations, workforces growing apart as communities become more diverse
  3. ‘Rec on the Go’ transforms in Brooklyn Park, Brooklyn Center
  4. Longtime Surly head brewer to step down

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Purchase Photos

menards flyer promo
 
 

RSS ABCNewspapers.com

RSS SunThisweek.com

RSS ERStarNews.com

RSS Focus.MNSun.com

RSS Press & News

RSS UnionAndTimes.com

RSS ForestLakeTimes.com

RSS ECMPostReview.com

RSS Post.MNSun.com

RSS IsantiCountyNews.com

RSS MCRecord.com

RSS HometownArgus.com

RSS Current.MNSun.com

RSS StillwaterGazette.com

RSS Laker & Pioneer

RSS DairylandPeach.com

RSS MonticelloTimes.com

RSS Sailor.MNSun.com

RSS Sun Patriot

 

© 2017 ECM Publishers, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.