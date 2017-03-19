Involvement in fatal shooting takes toll, says Burnsville Officer of the Year

Sgt. Maksim Yakovlev is the Burnsville Police Department’s 2016 Officer of the Year. (Photo by John Gessner)

Burnsville department honors Yakovlev

A year ago the Burnsville Police Department “lost our innocence,” in the words of patrol Sgt. Maksim Yakovlev.

He was responsible for six of the 23 shots fired the morning of March 17, 2016, at a knife-wielding man who bolted from his car at the West Highway 13 McDonald’s and ran toward traffic. A McDonald’s employee told police the driver appeared to be “tweaking” when he pulled into the drive-thru at 2:30 a.m.

He was still behaving erratically four hours later when repeated police orders to drop the large, dagger-style knife and two Taser rounds fired through a car window broken by police failed to calm the man.

Yakovlev was one of three cops who shot and killed Map Kong as he fled. The 38-year-old Chaska main sustained 15 gunshot wounds.

Yakovlev won’t discuss details of the incident, now the subject of a civil lawsuit after the Dakota County grand jury found last June that the officers were legally justified in using deadly force.

But Yakovlev — named last month as Burnsville’s 2016 Officer of the Year — is candid about the personal toll that lingers a year later.

